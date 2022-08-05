The Mars Volta Announce First Album In 10 Years
By Katrina Nattress
August 5, 2022
The Mars Volta have officially announced their first album in 10 years. The self-titled comeback project will feature 14 tracks, including previously released singles “Blacklight Shine” and “Graveyard Love,” and the just-released "Vigil."
All three of the new tracks are notable for breaking free from the prog-rock sound that classified the duo in its early years, and that's not a coincidence. According to a press release, “the new album shakes loose some of band’s long-standing shibboleths, with only two tracks lasting longer than four minutes, and the dizzying, abrasive prog stylings of earlier albums absent.”
The Mars Volta is slated for a September 16 release and can be pre-ordered here. Listen to "Vigil" above.
After the album's release, the band plans to tour North America. See a full list of tour dates below.
The Mars Volta Tour Dates
September 22 - The Factory in Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX
September 23 - The Factory in Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX
September 25 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA – SOLD OUT
September 27 – The Metropolitan Opera House - Philadelphia, PA
September 29 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY
September 30 – Terminal 5 – New York, NY
October 1 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA
October 3 – The Anthem - Washington, DC
October 5 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON
October 6 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Detroit, MI
October 8 - Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL
October 9 – The Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI
October 11 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO
October 14 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA
October 15 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA
October 18 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA
October 19 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA
October 21 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA
October 22 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA
October 23 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA