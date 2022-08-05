The Mars Volta Announce First Album In 10 Years

The Mars Volta have officially announced their first album in 10 years. The self-titled comeback project will feature 14 tracks, including previously released singles “Blacklight Shine” and “Graveyard Love,” and the just-released "Vigil."

All three of the new tracks are notable for breaking free from the prog-rock sound that classified the duo in its early years, and that's not a coincidence. According to a press release, “the new album shakes loose some of band’s long-standing shibboleths, with only two tracks lasting longer than four minutes, and the dizzying, abrasive prog stylings of earlier albums absent.”

The Mars Volta is slated for a September 16 release and can be pre-ordered here. Listen to "Vigil" above.

After the album's release, the band plans to tour North America. See a full list of tour dates below.

The Mars Volta Tour Dates

September 22 - The Factory in Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX

September 23 - The Factory in Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX

September 25 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA – SOLD OUT

September 27 – The Metropolitan Opera House - Philadelphia, PA

September 29 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY

September 30 – Terminal 5 – New York, NY

October 1 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

October 3 – The Anthem - Washington, DC

October 5 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

October 6 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Detroit, MI

October 8 - Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL

October 9 – The Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI

October 11 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

October 14 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA

October 15 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA

October 18 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

October 19 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

October 21 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

October 22 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

October 23 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA