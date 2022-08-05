The Mars Volta Announce First Album In 10 Years

By Katrina Nattress

August 5, 2022

The Mars Volta have officially announced their first album in 10 years. The self-titled comeback project will feature 14 tracks, including previously released singles “Blacklight Shine” and “Graveyard Love,” and the just-released "Vigil."

All three of the new tracks are notable for breaking free from the prog-rock sound that classified the duo in its early years, and that's not a coincidence. According to a press release, “the new album shakes loose some of band’s long-standing shibboleths, with only two tracks lasting longer than four minutes, and the dizzying, abrasive prog stylings of earlier albums absent.”

The Mars Volta is slated for a September 16 release and can be pre-ordered here. Listen to "Vigil" above.

After the album's release, the band plans to tour North America. See a full list of tour dates below.

The Mars Volta Tour Dates

September 22 - The Factory in Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX

September 23 - The Factory in Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX

September 25 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA – SOLD OUT

September 27 – The Metropolitan Opera House - Philadelphia, PA

September 29 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY

September 30 – Terminal 5 – New York, NY

October 1 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

October 3 – The Anthem - Washington, DC

October 5 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

October 6 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Detroit, MI

October 8 - Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL

October 9 – The Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI

October 11 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

October 14 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA

October 15 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA

October 18 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

October 19 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

October 21 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

October 22 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

October 23 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

The Mars Volta
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.