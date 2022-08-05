This Is Colorado's Best College Town

By Zuri Anderson

August 5, 2022

Springtime at Pearl Street Mall in Boulder
Photo: Getty Images

College towns make for awesome places to live, whether you're attending college or not. These bustling centers have plenty of youthful energy and plenty of things to do. From restaurants and bars to live music, theaters, and sporting events, there's usually no shortage of activities in these cities.

Far & Wide got curious and found the best college town in every state. Researchers looked at several rankings and sources to determine their list, including USA Today, College Ranker, Best College Reviews, Best Value Schools, and more.

According to the website, the best college town to visit in Colorado is Boulder!

Writers also explained why they picked this popular city:

"Boulder is renowned for being an outdoor lover's dream, with hundreds of miles of bike paths and sidewalks beckoning people to abandon their cars and use their feet. The average residents in Boulder are only 28 years of age, according to USA Today, which is 10 years younger than the country's median age. Attribute the age to the fact that the town is home to six different colleges and universities, including the University of Colorado – Boulder.
"Best College Reviews loves Boulder so much, it lands at No. 1 on its list of the 50 best college towns."

Click HERE to check out the full list!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.