This Is Florida's Best College Town
By Zuri Anderson
August 5, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
College towns make for awesome places to live, whether you're attending college or not. These bustling centers have plenty of youthful energy and plenty of things to do. From restaurants and bars to live music, theaters, and sporting events, there's usually no shortage of activities in these cities.
Far & Wide got curious and found the best college town in every state. Researchers looked at several rankings and sources to determine their list, including USA Today, College Ranker, Best College Reviews, Best Value Schools, and more.
According to the website, the best college town to visit in Florida is Gainesville!
Writers also explained why they picked this popular city:
"Of the about 120,000 people living in this North Central Florida town, a large percentage of them are enrolled at one of four college and university campuses. And a majority of those students are attending one of the biggest and best universities in the country: the University of Florida. In fact, U.S. News & World Report recently named it the seventh-best public university in the U.S.
"That might explain why Best College Reviews noted that Gainesville was the second fastest-growing city in America in recent years. Go Gators!"
Click HERE to check out the full list!