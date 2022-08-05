This Is North Carolina's Best College Town

By Sarah Tate

August 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

North Carolina is home to many fantastic universities that each offer students a different college experience, from small-town liberal arts schools to competitive academic universities in the heart of one of the country's biggest cities.

Far & Wide searched small cities around the country to find the best college town in each state, including this popular school destination in North Carolina. To determine the list, the site used data from publications like USA Today, College Ranker, Best College Reviews and Best Value Schools.

According to the report, Greenville was named the best college town in the state. With several colleges and universities nestled in the eastern North Carolina locale, the town is close enough to the coast to enjoy a trip to the beach but is still about a 1.5 hour drive to Raleigh where you can experience life in the city.

Here's what Far & Wide had to say about the best college town in North Carolina:

"With the feel of a small town, Greenville actually has a population of more than 90,000. Yet nearly a third of this group is enrolled in school.
There are four colleges and universities here, including East Carolina University."

Check out the full list here to see the best college town in each state.

