This Is The Best Burrito In California

Burritos are a staple cuisine of Mexican origin that can be made in many different ways depending the time of day that you plan to eat them. They are versatile and accommodate even the pickiest of eaters. Basically, it is a genius way to shove a lot of food in your mouth all at once, but in a controlled, perfectly wrapped manner. Burrito's popularly feature a protein, pico de gallo, corn, beans and other fresh ingredients and spices depending on the meal. Those making breakfast burritos will often include eggs, protein, and some vegetables into the mix. Restaurants like Chipotle, Qdoba, and Moe's Southwest Grill, allow customers to choose exactly what they want to put into their burrito, and even offer it in the form of a bowl.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best burrito in all of California is the Green Chili & Cheese Burrito from Al & Bea's Mexican Food in Los Angeles.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best burrito in the entire state:

"Al & Bea's is legendary in Los Angeles. Reviewers especially go wild for the bean and cheese burrito and the Al & Bea's special. "Few are as perfect and versatile as the humble Al & Bea's Green Chili and Cheese Burrito," one reviewer noted. "'You cannot go wrong with any burrito on the menu. From the bean and cheese to the combination burrito, they are all so delicious,'" another wrote."