This Is California's Best Gym

Exercising is a healthy habit to develop and continue throughout your life. One of the best ways to ensure that you get exercise everyday is by going to a gym. Public gyms typically offer all of the essentials needed for daily cardio and strength training. A handful of these companies also feature a pool, sauna, and steam room. Some people prefer to work out at home with their own equipment, while others prefer to work out in a public space surrounded by other motivated individuals. Wether you enjoy working out at home or you pay a monthly fee to use public gym amenities, there is one gym in every state that is rated higher than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best gym in all of California is A Tighter U. This gym can be found in Culver City.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best gym in the entire state:

"In the land of "gym scenes" where cliques rule, the smaller, friendlier A Tighter U gets high marks for "The Hollywood Trainer" Steve Zim's hands-on, low-key, approach, especially from women who don't want to attend large, corporate gyms. Bonus: You will likely see a celeb or two."

