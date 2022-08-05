This Is The Best Diner In Texas

Roadside diners are always a fun experience. They totally encapsulate US culture and often have a great community feel with delicious food.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best diner. The website states, "From historic joints whose seats have been graced by famous stars to sleek spots serving classic food with a twist, here’s our choice of the best diner in every state."

According to the list, the best diner in Texas is Phoebe's Diner in Austin. LoveFOOD explains:

"With locations in South Austin and downtown, Phoebe’s Diner turns out classic diner fare and throws some good old Texas barbecue into the mix. Customers rave about the tender brisket, cooked in a smoker and served with eggs for the ultimate breakfast. Everything’s beautifully prepared, from the fried chicken and grits to the tastiest biscuits in sausage gravy."

The website has a full list of each state's best diner.