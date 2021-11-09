Here's The Best Sushi Restaurant In All Of Utah

By Ginny Reese

November 9, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Sushi is one of those foods that definitely gives you the most bang for your buck. It's healthy, fun to eat, and super delicious.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best sushi restaurants. To compile the list, the website "scoured reviews, talked to locals, and looked back on our own dining around the country to put together a definitive list of the best sushi across the United States."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the best sushi restaurant in all of Utah comes from Takashi Sushi in Salt Lake City. The restaurant's website states, "Known for sushi, Takashi has an equal focus on providing unique kitchen offerings."

Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"This Japanese spot is known for "fish so fresh it will melt in your mouth" and a focus on sustainability. Oh, and did we mention it's the most award-winning sushi restaurant in Salt Lake?"

Check out the restaurant at 18 W Market Street in SLC.

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best sushi restaurant.

