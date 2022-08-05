This Is The Best Remote Vacation Spot In Colorado

Everybody needs a vacation, not just from work but sometimes people. Luckily, the wilderness offers the perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of both life and tourist spots. You can immerse yourself in nature, enjoy outdoor activities, or just vibe with the simplicity of your surroundings.

Cheapism did some digging and found the best remote vacation spot in every state. This list includes islands, national parks, wildlife refuges, and even cozy towns.

Writers' pick for Colorado is Crested Butte! They also explained why they picked this humble town:

"Unlike many of the state's other ski towns, Crested Butte has managed to hang on to its remoteness, thanks mostly to its dizzying 12,000-foot elevation and location within Gunnison National Forest. The area offers a walkable mountain town and a distinguished ski resort on the mountain's opposite side, not to mention the limitless options for outdoor recreation in summer."