This Is The Best Remote Vacation Spot In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

August 5, 2022

Mount Crested Butte, Colorado village in summer with colorful sunrise by wooden lodging houses on hills with green trees
Photo: Getty Images

Everybody needs a vacation, not just from work but sometimes people. Luckily, the wilderness offers the perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of both life and tourist spots. You can immerse yourself in nature, enjoy outdoor activities, or just vibe with the simplicity of your surroundings.

Cheapism did some digging and found the best remote vacation spot in every state. This list includes islands, national parks, wildlife refuges, and even cozy towns.

Writers' pick for Colorado is Crested Butte! They also explained why they picked this humble town:

"Unlike many of the state's other ski towns, Crested Butte has managed to hang on to its remoteness, thanks mostly to its dizzying 12,000-foot elevation and location within Gunnison National Forest. The area offers a walkable mountain town and a distinguished ski resort on the mountain's opposite side, not to mention the limitless options for outdoor recreation in summer."

If you're wondering what you can do in Crested Butte during the summer, there are plenty of trails, local events and festivals, and other outdoor activities to keep you busy.

Click HERE to check out the full article.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.