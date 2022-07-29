Here's The Best Hiking Trail In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

July 29, 2022

Man backpack walking on trail path to Ice lake in Silverton, Colorado in August 2019 summer morning green valley and false hellebore plants
Photo: Getty Images

Nothing beats the natural immersion you get from a good hike. You can experience the warm sunshine, the rustling winds, and the sounds of wildlife as you traverse a neat landscape.

It's also good for you! The National Park Service says there are several benefits from regularly hiking: boosting mental health, stronger muscles and bones, a better sense of balance, and decreased risk of respiratory issues.

There are hundreds of hiking trails throughout the U.S., so The Discoverer found the best ones in every state.

Their pick for Colorado is the Ice Lakes Basin! Writers explain:

"The Ice Lakes Basin is a heart-pounding, leg-burning, seven-mile climb up an alpine bowl surrounded by craggy, 13,000-foot Colorado peaks. The trail climbs through a pine forest and lush meadows before reaching the Lower Ice Lakes Basin. Here, iconic San Juan Mountain peaks such as Fuller Peak, Vermillion Peak, Golden Horn, and Pilot Knob rise high above the ridgeline. From Lower Ice Lakes, the trail continues to climb steeply to the iridescent blue waters of Ice Lake. After a well-deserved break, you can hike two additional trails to Island Lake and Fuller Lake or head back to the car for a celebratory post-hike snack."

Click HERE to check out the full list.

