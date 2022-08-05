This Restaurant Serves The Best Burrito In Ohio

Burritos are a staple cuisine of Mexican origin that can be made in many different ways depending the time of day that you plan to eat them. They are versatile and accommodate even the pickiest of eaters. Basically, it is a genius way to shove a lot of food in your mouth all at once, but in a controlled, perfectly wrapped manner. Burrito's popularly feature a protein, pico de gallo, corn, beans and other fresh ingredients and spices depending on the meal. Those making breakfast burritos will often include eggs, protein, and some vegetables into the mix. Restaurants like Chipotle, Qdoba, and Moe's Southwest Grill, allow customers to choose exactly what they want to put into their burrito, and even offer it in the form of a bowl.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best place to order a burrito in all of Ohio is at Mi Burrito in West Chester.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best place to order a burrito in the entire state:

"A hidden gem in Ohio, Mi Burrito has excellent authentic Mexican food and reviewers say the customer service stands out. One customer who visited the restaurant with his wife wrote that, when they shared it was their first time eating there, "[the staff] let us sample almost every component of the burrito." He settled on the fully loaded burrito, which he described as "about the size of an American football," and recommended to any future customers."