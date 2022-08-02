This Is Ohio's Best Gym

By Logan DeLoye

August 2, 2022

Exercising is a healthy habit to develop and continue throughout your life. One of the best ways to ensure that you get exercise everyday is by going to a gym. Public gyms typically offer all of the essentials needed for daily cardio and strength training. A handful of these companies also feature a pool, sauna, and steam room. Some people prefer to work out at home with their own equipment, while others prefer to work out in a public space surrounded by other motivated individuals. Wether you enjoy working out at home or you pay a monthly fee to use public gym amenities, there is one gym in every state that is rated higher than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best gym in all of Ohio is the Arena District Athletic Club. This gym can be found in Columbus.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best gym in the entire state:

"In addition to top-of-the-line equipment and the amenities (laundry service is available), Arena District Athletic Club has free nutrition consultation, unlimited group fitness and spin classes and special wellness and fitness events."

For a continued list of the best gym in each state visit HERE.

