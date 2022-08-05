This Texas City Has Plans To Raise Minimum Wage
By Ginny Reese
August 5, 2022
One Texas City is planning to raise the minimum wage for city employees. KXAN reported that a memo from the City of Austin explains the pay raise.
There are two options for the increase. Both options begin with $18 per hour for the 2023 fiscal year with a yearly increase until 2027.
Option number one proposes an increase of $1 per year until 2027, ending with a minimum wage of $22 per hour.
Option number two proposes an increase of $2 per hour, ending with a minimum wage of $27 per hour.
The Austin City Council voted to raise the minimum wage earlier this summer to $22 per hour.
City Manager Spencer Cronk was directed in the resolution to "develop a plan and timeline" for the increase, according to a city spokesperson.
There are approximately 5,000 employees right now that are paid less than $22 per hour. That includes regular, sworn, and temporary city employees.