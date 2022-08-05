Watch: Ma$e And Cam'ron Squash Their Long-Standing Beef

Ma$e and Cam'ron have known each other for decades ever since they were in a rap group called Children of the Corn. Once the group disbanded, they went on to have successful solo careers throughout the '90s. Their issues began in 1998 when Cam'ron wanted Ma$e to be in the music video for their smash hit "Horse & Carriage" off Cam's debut album Confessions of Fire. After Ma$e wanted $40,000 to be in the video, Cam declined and got a look-alike to stand in for Ma$e.



A year later, Ma$e ended up retiring from rap and became a pastor. In 2004, Ma$e made his comeback to the rap game, but Cam'ron didn't seem to happy about it. In a 2006 interview with XXL, Cam said that he would "never speak to Ma$e" again." Over a decade later, Ma$e woke up a sleeping beast when he randomly dropped his Cam'ron diss track "The Oracle" in 2017. Cam immediately followed up with "Dinner Time." At that time, both rappers traded words on social media and eventually agreed that both diss tracks were for bragging rights.



Then, during his appearance on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Ma$e reflected on his beef with Cam and regretted the way their relationship turned out. He said that money ultimately was the root of their issues.



“That’s one of the relationships I regret,” Ma$e said. “I think I got two that I regret, and going at Killa, I wanted to do that but that was like my n***a, you know what I’m saying? So that really hurt me.”



It's great to see Ma$e and Cam'ron put their petty differences and reinforce the brotherhood they once had.