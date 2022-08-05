WATCH: Minneapolis Trucker Helps Stop Armed Robbers During Police Pursuit

By Taylor Linzinmeir

August 5, 2022

Powerful classic dark big rig semi truck with oversize load sign on the front transporting lumber on the flat bed semi trailer running on the wide highway road
Photo: Getty Images

A Minneapolis truck driver helped police catch a group of armed robbers yesterday (August 4), according to MN CRIME.

Police were pursing a stolen vehicle wanted in relation to multiple robberies when the truck driver stepped in to assist. Officers first spotted the vehicle just before 1 p.m. near Van White Memorial Boulevard and Olson Memorial Highway, and the chase continued for about four miles north.

As the wanted vehicle, which was previously carjacked, was coming up behind the semi near Washington Avenue North and Dowling Avenue North, the truck driver swerved ever so slightly and pinned the vehicle in between the truck and another car. After the crash, four teenaged suspects exited the vehicle and bailed on foot, running into the yard of a nearby business. Check out the footage of the incident, caught on MnDOT traffic cameras, below.

Officers eventually caught two of the suspects at about 1:10 p.m. and continued searching for the two others. By 1:20 p.m., officers had the two remaining suspects in custody near 44th and Lyndale Avenue North. According to police, a gun bag and an empty magazine were recovered from one of the suspects, and "at least one gun" was found in the back of the vehicle.

