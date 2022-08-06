Willow Smith Breaks Silence On Will Smith's Oscar Slap

Willow Smith is opening up for the first time about her father's actions at the Oscars earlier this year. As you'll recall, Will Smith marched across the Academy Awards stage to slap Chris Rock after a joke was made about Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia.

He has since apologized for his behavior in a lengthy social media video. But now, it's his daughter's turn to speak out.

In an interview with Billboard, the "Wait a Minute!" singer said the Oscars slap didn't "rock me as much as my own internal demons."

"I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness. Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected to act in a way that isn’t conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest," she said.

This marks the first time Willow directly addresses the slap. Two days after the incident, she took to her Instagram story to comment, albeit subtly. "You know ho's going though a lot right now? Literally everyone. Just be kind," she said.

Willow's remarks come about a week after Will issued a direct apology to Chris.