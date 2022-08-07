Demaryius Thomas' Cause Of Death Revealed

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas died from "complications of a seizure disorder" last December, according to an autopsy report from the Fulton County (Ga.) Medical Examiner's office shared with ESPN on Friday (August 5).

Thomas, 33, was found dead at his home in Roswell, Georgia, on December 9, 2021 and an autopsy was performed the next day, but the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office had issued a statement shortly after claiming "the cause and manner of death are pending the completion of laboratory studies and microscopic tissue samples."

In July, researchers at Boston University told ABC News that the former wide receiver had experienced chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease that has long been linked to football-related head injuries, but noted that the CTE was not ruled as Thomas' cause of death.

The autopsy report also confirmed that Thomas' seizure disorder was not believed to be caused by his CTE.

FOX 5 Atlanta producer Miles Garrett initially reported that he received confirmation about Thomas' death from Jeff Clayton, the former wide receiver's position coach at West Laurens High School, via email on December 9 after several former teammates paid tribute to Thomas.

"I just emailed Demaryius Thomas position coach while he was at West Laurens High School - Jeff Clayton," Garrett tweeted. "He tells me that the rumors are true. The former Georgia Tech and Broncos receiver has passed away at the age of 33."