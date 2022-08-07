Frank Ocean Reveals He Had Tour Plans In 2020, Twitter Reacts

By Yashira C.

August 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Bad news for Frank Ocean fans...the singer was planning to tour in 2020 but COVID-19 canceled his plans.

The "Thinkin Bout You" singer rarely tours — his last show was in 2019 and his last festival circuit was back in 2017 — so this information has fans rightfully going wild on Twitter. The news came about when Ocean posted photos to Instagram this weekend promoting a new line of accessories from his luxury brand Homer. In the first photo, the singer is seen wearing a wig alongside an orange hoodie that he says is from a canceled tour in 2020.

“Wigging w/ multiple fans blowing thru my hair + hoodie from tour that Covid cancelled back in 2020.. plus some sketches from my desk a couple months ago and a buss down Homer bday cake .. love u see u," he wrote in the caption. See the post and scroll through to see some of the best reactions to the canceled tour news from Twitter below:

we missed out on a Frank Ocean tour? I cannot breathe
WE WERE SUPPOSED TO GET A WHOLE A** FRANK OCEAN TOUR IN 2020
FRANK OCEAN WAS GOING TO TOUR IN 2020 AFTER COACHELLA AND THE ALBUM OMFGGG
