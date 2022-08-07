Frank Ocean Reveals He Had Tour Plans In 2020, Twitter Reacts
By Yashira C.
August 7, 2022
Bad news for Frank Ocean fans...the singer was planning to tour in 2020 but COVID-19 canceled his plans.
The "Thinkin Bout You" singer rarely tours — his last show was in 2019 and his last festival circuit was back in 2017 — so this information has fans rightfully going wild on Twitter. The news came about when Ocean posted photos to Instagram this weekend promoting a new line of accessories from his luxury brand Homer. In the first photo, the singer is seen wearing a wig alongside an orange hoodie that he says is from a canceled tour in 2020.
“Wigging w/ multiple fans blowing thru my hair + hoodie from tour that Covid cancelled back in 2020.. plus some sketches from my desk a couple months ago and a buss down Homer bday cake .. love u see u," he wrote in the caption. See the post and scroll through to see some of the best reactions to the canceled tour news from Twitter below:
we missed out on a Frank Ocean tour? I cannot breathe 😭— A (@APRILMESCUDI) August 7, 2022
WE WERE SUPPOSED TO GET A WHOLE ASS FRANK OCEAN TOUR IN 2020 pic.twitter.com/PgKxcFtJwj— ☁️ (@edgartheteacher) August 6, 2022
FRANK OCEAN WAS GOING TO TOUR IN 2020 AFTER COACHELLA AND THE ALBUM OMFGGG pic.twitter.com/mB6mApjNRl— Frank Ocean Updates (@blahnded) August 6, 2022
frank ocean was supposed to go on tour in 2020 pic.twitter.com/ndWJNDi3CS— V (@youan4me) August 6, 2022
wdym frank ocean was gonna go on tour in 2020 pic.twitter.com/KFw1Y90TL6— ace (@f4iryeddie) August 7, 2022