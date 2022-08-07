Here's Why Fans Are Poking Fun At Nick Jonas For Being A Millennial

Nick Jonas' latest TikTok has fans poking fun at him for being a "full millennial."

The video starts off with Nick saying a common millennial phrase on social media..."So, I did a thing today." The "Jealous" singer later shows off a birthday cake that he ordered for "for no reason." In the clip, he explains how proud he is of doing this on a "normal Saturday." Millennial parody videos have been going viral on TikTok, and fans in the comment section quickly pointed out their feelings on Nick's choice of words.

“so i did a thing today” not nick being a full millennial 😭😭😭 still love you tho boo

His face expressions are identical to those millennial parody vids 😭😭

Nick, we don’t say “so, I did a thing…” anymore

unfortunately reminded that nick jonas is a millennial

Watch the TikTok below: