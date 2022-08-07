Tristan Thompson Posts 'Disciplined' Message After He & Khloe Welcome Baby

Hours after becoming a father to a newborn baby with Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson shared an inspirational message about "discipline." On Friday night (August 5th), it was confirmed that Thompson and Kardashian had welcomed their second child together via surrogate. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for the reality star said in a statement. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

A day later (Saturday, August 6th), Thompson took to his Instagram Story to share a video from a motivational TikTok influencer known as MoeJoe42, according to Us Weekly. "Preach," he wrote on the video. "The greatest version of you is not the ‘I can do anything’ version of you," the influencer says in the video. "The greatest version of you is the disciplined version of you. The greatest version of you is the version that has parameters. ‘No, I don’t do that. I don’t drink that. I don’t go there with these people. I’m focused. I know what I’m supposed to do and that ain’t it. I have to stay right here.’ It’s the version of you that has parameters.”