Tristan Thompson Posts 'Disciplined' Message After He & Khloe Welcome Baby

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Hours after becoming a father to a newborn baby with Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson shared an inspirational message about "discipline." On Friday night (August 5th), it was confirmed that Thompson and Kardashian had welcomed their second child together via surrogate. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for the reality star said in a statement. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

A day later (Saturday, August 6th), Thompson took to his Instagram Story to share a video from a motivational TikTok influencer known as MoeJoe42, according to Us Weekly. "Preach," he wrote on the video. "The greatest version of you is not the ‘I can do anything’ version of you," the influencer says in the video. "The greatest version of you is the disciplined version of you. The greatest version of you is the version that has parameters. ‘No, I don’t do that. I don’t drink that. I don’t go there with these people. I’m focused. I know what I’m supposed to do and that ain’t it. I have to stay right here.’ It’s the version of you that has parameters.”

As we previously reported, Khloe and Tristan will likely co-parent their baby boy as they do 4-year-old daughter True, they are not back together and they haven't spoken since December outside of co-parenting duties. A source also revealed to Page Six that the baby was kept under wraps for months because Khloe said she wanted to "protect surrogate privacy and safety and to protect her mental health from judgment from the public as a result of Tristan's actions."

