Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have welcomed baby No. 2 via surrogate, a rep confirmed to Page Six on Friday (August 5).

News of their baby boy, who was conceived in November, broke Wednesday (July 13). "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family," a source told Page Six.

The baby was kept under wraps for months because Khloe said she wanted to "protect surrogate privacy and safety and to protect her mental health from judgement from the public as a result of Tristan's actions," the source said.

While Khloe and Tristan will likely co-parent their baby boy as they do 4-year-old daughter True, they are not back together and they haven't spoken since December outside of co-parenting duties.

As you'll recall, December is when the couple called it quits (again) amid cheating allegations. The NBA player got another woman pregnant and she gave birth late last year while he was still with Khloe. However, the couple was already planning to have another baby together at the time. "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December," a source told Page Six. Another source said, "By then, Khloe was just like, 'I'm going to be doing it by myself."