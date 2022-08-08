1 Arizona City Among The Best Cities For Cat Lovers

Want to know the purr-fect city for you and your cat?

International Cat Day is on August 8th, and LawnStarter conducted a study to find which cities in the United States are the best for cat lovers.

The study ranked the 200 largest cities based on 11 factors of cat-friendliness, such as access to vet offices, cost of cat sitting, and cat-friendly rental properties. One Arizona city made it in the top 25.

Based on the study, Scottsdale is the second-best city in the nation for cat lovers. The city ranked fourth overall for cat access.

According to the study, here are the top 25 best cities in the US for cat lovers:

Orlando, FL Scottsdale, AZ Knoxville, TN Fort Lauderdale, FL Fort Collins, CO Salem, OR Richmond, VA Las Vegas, NV Savannah, GA Murfreesboro, TN Santa Rosa, CA Tampa, FL Salt Lake City, UT Alexandria, VA Tallahassee, FL Eugene, OR Olathe, KS Cary, NC Atlanta, GA Bellevue, WA Colorado Springs, CO Baton Rouge, LA Denton, TX Austin, TX Frisco, TX

The full cat-loving study can be found here.