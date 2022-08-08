2 Florida Restaurants Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.
By Zuri Anderson
August 8, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Two Florida chains were featured on LoveFood's list of the "Most Surprising Drive-Thrus in America." This list highlights drive-thru and drive-in restaurants that bring their own charm and attract customers locally and nationally.
The first Florida spot mentioned on the list is Grown! The eatery's focus on organic foods and healthy meals keep people coming back, according to writers:
"The small chain, with three Miami locations, was launched by Shannon Allen, inspired by nutritious meals she would prepare for husband Ray, a former basketball star. Customers love the fact that it’s a drive-thru offering healthy, flavoursome and thoughtfully prepared dishes like Havana Salad with shredded chicken and grilled, wild-caught salmon."
Sergio's is the second Florida restaurant that made the list. Cuban cuisine is the name of the game at this longtime restaurant. Writers say:
"Few places do Cuban food like Miami, and few in the city are so beloved as legendary drive-thru Sergio’s on Bird Road, established in 1975. It feels like a minor miracle to get such authentic, lovingly cooked and flavoursome food through a small drive-up window, which only adds to the charm. Try the vaca frita (fried shredded beef) or comforting Cuban classics such as sopa de pollo (chicken soup) and roast pork. Sergio’s now has restaurants throughout Florida, several – including Doral – with drive-thru windows."