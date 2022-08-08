2 Florida Restaurants Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.

Two Florida chains were featured on LoveFood's list of the "Most Surprising Drive-Thrus in America." This list highlights drive-thru and drive-in restaurants that bring their own charm and attract customers locally and nationally.

The first Florida spot mentioned on the list is Grown! The eatery's focus on organic foods and healthy meals keep people coming back, according to writers:

"The small chain, with three Miami locations, was launched by Shannon Allen, inspired by nutritious meals she would prepare for husband Ray, a former basketball star. Customers love the fact that it’s a drive-thru offering healthy, flavoursome and thoughtfully prepared dishes like Havana Salad with shredded chicken and grilled, wild-caught salmon."