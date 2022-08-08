3 Texas Cities Among The Best Cities For Cat Lovers

By Ginny Reese

August 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Want to know the purr-fect city for you and your cat?

International Cat Day is on August 8th, and LawnStarter conducted a study to find which cities in the United States are the best for cat lovers.

The study ranked the 200 largest cities based on 11 factors of cat-friendliness, such as access to vet offices, cost of cat sitting, and cat-friendly rental properties. Three Texas city made it in the top 25.

Based on the study, Denton is the 23rd-best city in the nation for cat lovers. The city ranked 15th overall for cat access. Austin was right behind at number 24, followed by Frisco at number 25.

According to the study, here are the top 25 best cities in the US for cat lovers:

  1. Orlando, FL
  2. Scottsdale, AZ
  3. Knoxville, TN
  4. Fort Lauderdale, FL
  5. Fort Collins, CO
  6. Salem, OR
  7. Richmond, VA
  8. Las Vegas, NV
  9. Savannah, GA
  10. Murfreesboro, TN
  11. Santa Rosa, CA
  12. Tampa, FL
  13. Salt Lake City, UT
  14. Alexandria, VA
  15. Tallahassee, FL
  16. Eugene, OR
  17. Olathe, KS
  18. Cary, NC
  19. Atlanta, GA
  20. Bellevue, WA
  21. Colorado Springs, CO
  22. Baton Rouge, LA
  23. Denton, TX
  24. Austin, TX
  25. Frisco, TX

The full cat-loving study can be found here.

