Anne Heche In 'Critical Condition' Following Car Crash

Anne Heche is in "critical condition" and in a coma following her car crash last week, a rep for the actress confirmed to Page Six.

“Shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma,” shared the rep on Monday (August 8.) They added that she "has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.” Earlier today, it was revealed that police suspect the actress may have been driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. It was also reported that the Los Angeles Police Department got a warrant to test Heche's blood but that the results could take weeks.

“The info we received this morning was a warrant that was obtained the same day as the traffic collision, which was Aug. 5. The warrant was to draw blood, and an investigation is ongoing pending the blood test results,” an LAPD rep told Page Six. “If found intoxicated, [Heche] could be charged with misdemeanor DUI hit and run. No arrests have been made so far,” they continued.

Before the crash, eyewitnesses allegedly saw Heche crash into the garage of a nearby apartment complex before driving off. Video footage obtained by TMZ also saw her speeding down the same residential street multiple times before her fiery crash into an L.A. home..