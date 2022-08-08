Beyoncé Shares Sweet Message With Fans Following 'Renaissance’ Success

By Yashira C.

August 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Beyoncé penned a sweet message of appreciation to her fans on Monday (August 8) following the massive success of her new album Renaissance.

The "BREAK MY SOUL" singer shared the heartfelt message to her official website. “We did it!!!” she wrote. “Thank you so much for your love and support. Nothing made me happier than seeing a club full of people sing every single word to every song from top to bottom," she added — referencing the private Renaissance-themed event she held in New York over the weekend.

Bey's message ended with gratitude for her collaborators and fans. "Thank you to all of the beautiful collaborators and musicians, composers and everyone involved in creating this piece of art," she wrote. "And thank you to the absolute best fans on the planet. I’m grateful to be loved by you. I love y’all deep."

According to Billboard, the star-studded guest list at the event included Jay-Z, Leonardo DiCaprioKendrick LamarDonald GloverChlöe, and Questlove. The singer also shared stunning photos from the affair on Instagram today. Questlove, who previously praised the album with a review on social media, said of the event on Twitter: “don’t even know if I’m allowed to say it but I literally watched an entire club LOSE IT. Renaissance played from start to finish 3 times.”

See Bey's full message and photos from the event below:

