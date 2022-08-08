A college student and two snake hunters caught a monster-sized snake on the first day of the 2022 Python Challenge in Florida, WKMG reports.

Joshua Laquis, a Rollins College student living in Winter Park, says he and his partners "screamed" after nabbing a 17-foot, 10-inch-long python crossing the highway in Collier County.

“We all screamed. We all hunted snakes before, but none of us have seen anything this size,” Laquis told the news station. “Something this big was unbelievable to see.”

Jake Waleri and Stephen Gauta from Glades Boys Python Adventures assisted the college student in the catch. Laquis says it took them 10 minutes to get control of the reptile before it died while trying to constrict them.

This happened during the state's annual Python Challenge, where hunters flock to Florida to catch invasive Burmese Pythons and cull their population. These huge snakes have been in the Everglades for decades, decimating local wildlife and ecosystems, and no other creature can stand up to the predator.

There's a twist to this story, however. When the men brought the snake to the authorities, it was before the Python Challenge was officially pronounced. As a result, they got no reward.

Laquis wasn't bummed out about the result -- he's now working on getting his sky diving license, according to reporters.

If you want to join in on the fun, the Python Challenge runs through 5 p.m. on August 14. Visit the Challenge's website for more details about prizes, registration, and rules.