WATCH: Snake Surprises Florida Woman Waiting For Amazon Packages

A Florida woman got quite the scaly surprise when she was checking for packages on her front porch, according to FOX 35. Krissy Lee says she checked her doorbell camera for her Amazon Prime Day deliveries when she noticed something slithering -- a snake!

Footage shows the snake wagging its head in front of the camera before it cuts to another video, where the snake is perched on a plant on the porch. Moments after Lee starts recording, the long reptile notices her presence and curiously stares at her.

"This wasn't the ‘person’ I was expecting," Lee wrote in a post on the Wedgefield Orlando Residents Group Facebook page, per FOX 35. The resident adds that her doorbell camera sent a notification about the snake's presence.

The news station says the snake eventually left the premises. While there's no word on what type of snake it was, reporters say it resembles the non-venomous Southern black racer. This species is common throughout Central Florida.

Florida isn't the only state dealing with snakes popping up around homes. A similar incident happened earlier this year in North Carolina, except the woman thought the snake was a "surprise visitor." Then, there was the shocking case of a rattlesnake taking over an Arizona woman's bedroom.