Dolly Parton Honored With Her Own Day In Ohio

Country music legend Dolly Parton is getting her very own day in Ohio, according to WKNB 27 News.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today (August 8) that Tuesday, August 9, 2022, will be honorary Dolly Parton Day in Ohio. Parton will be visiting Columbus that day to celebrate the success of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine is hosting a luncheon at the Archie Griffin Ballroom in honor of the singer. You can watch the celebration via livestream on Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio's website.

Dolly's Imagination Library puts books into the hands of young readers all over the nation to inspire "a love of reading," according to the website. The program was inspired by Parton's father's inability to read and write.

The program mails kids one brand-new, age-appropriate book each month until their fifth birthday. In addition, some of the books are bilingual. Ohio children are eligible to be enrolled in the program at no cost to their families. As of this writing, 327,743 kids are enrolled in Ohio's Imagination Library, which is about 45 percent of eligible children between birth and the age of 5. For more information about Dolly's Imagination Library, head here.