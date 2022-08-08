Elton John Confirms Britney Spears Collaboration "Hold Me Closer"

Elton John has confirmed his upcoming collaboration with Britney Spears and revealed the track's name. On Monday, August 8th, the legendary musician shared a photo on Instagram with the words "Hold Me Closer," accompanied by the flower and rocket ship emojis. His Instagram bio also includes a pre-save link for the song which is anticipated to drop later this month or as early as the end of the week, according to a tweet from Pop Base. However, an official release date has yet to be announced.

The collab will be a remix of the Rocket Man's beloved 1971 song "Tiny Dancer" which was featured on his album Madman Across the Water. The song was ranked No. 47 on the 2021 list of Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.