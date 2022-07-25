Britney Spears Reportedly Teams Up With Elton John On 'Incredible' New Duet

Britney Spears is reportedly making a comeback in music by teaming up with one of the industry’s biggest global stars.

The pop giant is apparently teaming up with Elton John, singing with him on a new version of one of his most iconic hits. John released “Tiny Dancer” in the 1970s, and now, a remake seems to be on the way soon.

Page Six initially broke the story on Monday (July 25), reporting that Spears would sing on the upcoming duet. Unnamed sources told the outlet that the track is set to debut next month. A “music industry insider,” who was not named in the story, told Page Six that “this was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet, and it is incredible.” The pair teamed up during a “super-secret recording session” to work on the collaboration. TMZ notes that the recordings happened in Beverly Hills as recently as last week.

The duet marks the first time Spears will release new music following the end of her 13-year conservatorship, which Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled should be terminated in November 2021. Since the controversial conservatorship came to an end, Spears has talked about her music, as well as other things in her future… She and now-husband Sam Asghari tied the knot in an intimate California ceremony last month.