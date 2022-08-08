Fans And Celebrities React To Death Of 'Grease' Star Olivia Newton-John
By Sarah Tate
August 8, 2022
The world is mourning the loss of another pop culture icon after Olivia Newton-John passed away at the age of 73.
A representative for Newton-John confirmed on Monday (August 8) that the beloved actress died peacefully at her ranch in Southern California surrounded by friends and family. Her cause of death was not immediately known; however she has battled breast cancer for over three decades.
John Easterling, Newton-John's husband, penned an emotional tribute to his late wife on her verified Instagram page, writing, "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."
Most known for her iconic role as Sandy in the hit movie musical Grease, Newton-John went on to star in another fan-favorite movie Xanadu as well as had a successful singing career, with hits like "Twist of Fate" and "Physical." Her most recent acting credits were 2020's The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee and 2017's Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.
The actress's colleagues and fans alike took to social media to remember the star. Keep reading to see their reactions.
We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 8, 2022
Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John. My first real crush as a kid. I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace. ❤️ https://t.co/gP10SJWqFZ— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 8, 2022
💔 Olivia Newton John. When my sis&I were little we used to watch Grease on repeat. We were obsessed. I was obsessed with her. So charming and so beautiful with this spark within a veneer of girl-next-door. One of the first romance leads I felt affinity to. May she rest in peace— Bolu Babalola (pure) 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) August 8, 2022
RIP Olivia Newton-John, an icon pic.twitter.com/4x4ILMNjV5— Jono (@jonoread) August 8, 2022
This one hurts. Rest In Peace Olivia Newton John 💔— Meg ♡ (@megmckibbs_) August 8, 2022
Fly high in Greased Lightning 💙 pic.twitter.com/fjH77zrz27
RIP Olivia Newton John - a generation of '70s kids will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/1wjjIzrtNu— John Law (@JohnLawMedia) August 8, 2022
"My memories are inside me - they're not things or a place - I can take them anywhere."— Toby Morton (@tobymorton) August 8, 2022
RIP Olivia Newton-John pic.twitter.com/WHCvclXRxK
i am absolutely rocked to hear about the passing legendary olivia newton john. thank you for inspiring my childhood alongside many other young girls.may an icon rest beautifully xx pic.twitter.com/GJXfi1CIfq— childish hambino (@taylorhickson) August 8, 2022
This one hurts deeply. My inner 11 year self is shattered. Farewell Olivia Newton John. pic.twitter.com/vuaWgckmQz— Vintage Los Angeles (@alisonmartino) August 8, 2022
Olivia Newton John.— Dan Wootton (@danwootton) August 8, 2022
An all time great.
Forever a fighter.
Forever Sandy.
Lost to the world at just 73 after 30 years of battling breast cancer.
What a sad day. pic.twitter.com/Zd3gmKhOxy