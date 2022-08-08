Fans And Celebrities React To Death Of 'Grease' Star Olivia Newton-John

The world is mourning the loss of another pop culture icon after Olivia Newton-John passed away at the age of 73.

A representative for Newton-John confirmed on Monday (August 8) that the beloved actress died peacefully at her ranch in Southern California surrounded by friends and family. Her cause of death was not immediately known; however she has battled breast cancer for over three decades.

John Easterling, Newton-John's husband, penned an emotional tribute to his late wife on her verified Instagram page, writing, "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."