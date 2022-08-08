John Travolta Pens Emotional Tribute To 'Grease' Co-Star Olivia Newton-John

Beloved actress and singer Olivia Newton-John passed away at her California ranch surrounded by family and friends, her rep confirmed on Monday (August 8). She was 73 years old.

Following news of her death, fans and celebrities shared their favorite memories of the star and mourned her passing, including her Grease co-star and friend John Travolta. The pair starred opposite each other in the hit 1978 movie musical as iconic couple Danny and Sandy. In an emotional tribute shared on his Instagram page, Travolta penned a heartwarming note to the late actress, signing it, "Your Danny."

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," he captioned a throwback photo of Newton-John. "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"