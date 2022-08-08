Florida Woman Gets Probation For Wiping Up Murdered Husband's Blood

A Florida woman acquitted of murdering her husband has been sentenced for cleaning up his blood, according to WESH 2.

Danielle Redlick was found guilty of tampering with evidence in the death of 65-year-old Michael Redlick, a University of Central Florida official, in June. She was sentenced to a year of probation on Friday (August 5) in a state court in Orlando, reporters say.

The wife was accused of killing her husband at their Winter Park home on January 11, 2019, but she claimed it was self-defense. During the trial, Danielle Redlick says her husband was suffocating her, leading to her stabbing him with a knife.

While the jury did not find her guilty of second-degree murder, she was convicted of tampering with evidence for moving Michael Redlick's body and wiping up his blood, per the news station.

The jury decided not to give Danielle Redlick any more jail time since she's been behind bars for three years awaiting trial. She will have to undergo mental health treatment as part of her probation sentence.

Michael Redlick was the director of external affairs and partnership relations for the DeVos Sport Business Management Program at the University of Central Florida.

PEOPLE says Danielle and Michael Redlick were married for 17 years before his death. They also revealed that Michael Redlick was married to Danielle's mother, Cathy, until she died in 1999. Reporters learned the late husband's relationship with Cathy was "more of a financial arrangement than a love connection."