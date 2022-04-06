'How To Kill Your Husband' Author On Trial For Allegedly Murdering Spouse

The trial for the Portland, Oregon romance novelist accused of killing her husband began this week, KOIN 6 reports.

Nancy Crampton Brophy, 71, appeared in Multnomah County court Monday (April 4), who prosecutors claim murdered her husband, Daniel Brophy, on June 2, 2018. She's also known for authoring a 2011 essay titled How To Kill Your Husband and several more romance novels, including The Wrong Husband and Hell on the Heart.

"My stories are about pretty men and strong women, about families that don’t always work and about the joy of finding love and the difficulty of making it stay," she wrote on her website.

Daniel Brophy was alone at the Oregon Culinary Institute that morning, where he worked as a chef, according to authorities. Investigators believe Nancy Brophy shot her 63-year-old husband in the head and chest with a 9 mm pistol. Students and another co-worker reportedly found his body less than an hour after the murder.