Human Remains Found At US' Largest Reservoir For Fourth Time In Months

Human remains were discovered at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada for the fourth time since May, the National Park Service confirmed in a statement obtained by NBC News.

The latest discovery was made late Saturday (August 6) morning at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, with park rangers blocking off the area as Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department divers assisted with recovery efforts, the statement confirmed.

The Clark County Medical Examiner is assisting in the investigation to determine possible identities, as well as a cause of death.

Human remains were discovered in the same area on July 25.

"National Park Service rangers received a witness report of human remains discovered at Swim Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area at approximately 4:30 p.m. PST on Monday, July 25," a statement released by the National Park Service confirmed.

On July 6, the body of a woman was located near the Boulder Islands area of Lake Mead, which was near the area in which a woman went missing after falling off her jet ski on June 30, Lake Mead officials confirmed at the time.

The Clark County Medical Examiner later confirmed that the remains found matched the woman reported missing after the jet ski accident, KSNV reported.

In May, human remains believed to be a victim killed in the 1970s or 1980s were discovered in a barrel at the national recreation area.

Lake Mead, which was created by the construction of the Hoover Dam upon its completion in 1935, is currently experiencing its lowest water levels since 1937, which was the first time it had ever been filled, according to recent NASA satellite images showing its change.

Lake Mead and Lake Powell upstream are the two largest man-made reservoirs in the United States and responsible for providing more than 40 million people with water in the western region, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, as well as throughout the southern border in Mexico, according to the Associated Press.