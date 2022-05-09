More Human Remains Found At US' Largest Reservoir Amid Drought
By Jason Hall
May 9, 2022
More human remains were discovered at Lake Mead, the United States' largest reservoir, as the area continues to see its shoreline shrink away.
The National Park Service said it received a report of a witness discovering human skeletal remains at Callville Bay within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area at around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday (May 9), according to a news release obtained by NBC News.
Park rangers responded to the report and set up a perimeter to recover the remains, which have been sent to the Clark County Medical Examiner to determine the individual's cause of death as part of an ongoing investigation.
The latest discovery comes nearly a week after human remains were located inside a barrel exposed by receding water levels at Lake Mead on May 1, which officials believe was a person killed between the mid-1970s and early 1980s based on the clothing worn by the person, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed in a statement issued at the time of the discovery.
Detectives are investigating the discovery of human remains at Lake Mead on Sunday as a homicide. Click here for more: https://t.co/xyCjEdMld1 pic.twitter.com/e3DyGXgMqi— LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 3, 2022
“We believe this is a homicide as a result of a gunshot wound,” Lt. Ray Spencer said in the news release.
That case is also ongoing as the victim's identification and cause of death are still pending.
Water levels at Lake Mead have reached historic lows as an intake valve that initially pumped water to Nevada customers in 1971 became exposed last month.
Lake Mead and Lake Powell upstream are the two largest man-made reservoirs in the United States and responsible for providing more than 40 million people with water in the western region, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, as well as throughout the southern border in Mexico, the Associated Press reports.