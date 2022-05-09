More Human Remains Found At US' Largest Reservoir Amid Drought

More human remains were discovered at Lake Mead, the United States' largest reservoir, as the area continues to see its shoreline shrink away.

The National Park Service said it received a report of a witness discovering human skeletal remains at Callville Bay within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area at around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday (May 9), according to a news release obtained by NBC News.

Park rangers responded to the report and set up a perimeter to recover the remains, which have been sent to the Clark County Medical Examiner to determine the individual's cause of death as part of an ongoing investigation.

The latest discovery comes nearly a week after human remains were located inside a barrel exposed by receding water levels at Lake Mead on May 1, which officials believe was a person killed between the mid-1970s and early 1980s based on the clothing worn by the person, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed in a statement issued at the time of the discovery.