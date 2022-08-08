Imagine Dragons Live Debut 'Mercury' Songs On Tour Opener: See The Setlist

It's fitting that Imagine Dragons would kick off their North American tour in the place where it all started for them: Utah. As The Salt Lake City Tribune pointed out, singer Dan Reynolds began the night by thanking the people of Utah for helping them get to where they are today.

“This band started over a decade ago right here in Utah,” he said. “You are the reason we are here today, you are the reason we are a band. ... Thank you for giving us a career.”

They then dove into a live debut of the Mercury — Act 2 track "Younger." Throughout the set they also live debuted "Sharks," "I'm Happy," and "Symphony" off the recently released album.

Imagine Dragons have been outspoken about their support for Ukraine and dedicated their hit "Believer" to the country, while Reynolds proudly swung a Ukrainian flag.

The band will continue the North American leg of its Mercury world tour through September. See a full list of tour dates here and check out fan-shot footage and the opener setlist below.