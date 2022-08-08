Loaded Gun Found Among Georgia Elementary School Supply Donations

A loaded gun was found among school supplies donated to a local elementary school on Wednesday. According to WSB-TV, the gun was "donated" to Britt Elementary School in Gwinnett County and was discovered inside of a box filled with commonly used school supplies. This was the students' first day of school. School staff immediately notified parents of the unexpected find.

Principal Melissa Madsen mentioned that there were no students on campus at the time of discovery, and no one was injured as a result. School safety protocols were reviewed after the incident occurred.

“Britt Elementary School and Gwinnett County Public Schools take this situation seriously. I am grateful for our team’s professional and quick response to this incident,” Masden wrote to parents.

WSB-TV mentioned that there has been no news released regarding who may have donated the gun as the investigation proceeds. In the meantime, Masden assured parents and community members that the school is safe.

“I want to assure you that Britt Elementary is a safe place for students to learn. Safety is a focus on our campus for administrators, staff, and students. We will continue working with students, staff, and our community to ensure that our school is a safe and secure place for learning each day.”