'Street Outlaws' Driver Ryan Fellows Dies While Filming Show

By Jason Hall

August 8, 2022

Photo: Courtesy of Discovery Channel

Ryan Fellows, a driver and star of the Discovery series Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, died in relation to a car accident that took place while filming the popular television show, a spokesperson for the network confirmed in a statement to TMZ on Monday (August 8).

"The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows," the Discovery spokesperson stated. "We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.”

A source connected to Street Outlaws told TMZ that the fatal crash took place in Las Vegas early Sunday (August 7) morning during the eighth of a nine-race series.

Fellows, who was driving a gold Nissan 240Z, reportedly lost control near the finish line, which resulted in his car rolling and catching fire.

Spectators at the scene were unable to see if Fellows had gotten out of the vehicle on time and filming concluded after the crash took place.

Earlier this year, Street Outlaws stars Jonathan 'JJ Da Boss' and his wife, Tricia Day, were injured during a car crash that took place while filming the television series, TMZ reported.

The couple were reportedly driving separate vehicles while filming the street racing show and injured during a collision, a source with knowledge of the situation told TMZ.

Tricia Day underwent surgery on both hips and was released from the hospital in January.

Jonathan Day suffered burns on his hands and face, but eventually returned from the injury in a May episode of the show.

