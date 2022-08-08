This Is The Best Diner In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

August 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Roadside diners are always a fun experience. They totally encapsulate US culture and often have a great community feel with delicious food.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best diner. The website states, "From historic joints whose seats have been graced by famous stars to sleek spots serving classic food with a twist, here’s our choice of the best diner in every state."

According to the list, the best diner in Arizona is Delgadillo's Snow Cap in Seligman. LoveFOOD explains:

"This delightfully ramshackle and busily decorated roadside diner is a favorite stop for travelers following the historic Route 66, and it has its own exciting stories to tell. Delgadillo’s Snow Cap was built using scrap materials in 1953 and the interior matches the façade with a jumble of Americana signs and decor filling the walls and shelves. Thankfully, the food – from burgers to burritos – is less ramshackle. The malts and milkshakes are glorious, as are the tacos."

The website has a full list of each state's best diner.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.