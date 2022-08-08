This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Tennessee

Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the restaurants with the best burritos in each state, based on reviews and feedback from locals and tourists. According to the site:

"Burritos are a classic Mexican dish, invented over 100 years ago by Juan Méndez, a street vendor in Chihuahua, Mexico. There's a flavor combination to suit nearly everyone's taste buds, making burritos one of the most popular Mexican dishes."

So which restaurant serves up Tennessee's best burrito?

Baja Burrito

Located in Nashville, Baja Burrito lives up to its name by crafting the best burritos you can find in the Volunteer State. Whether you're a meat-lover or living the plant-based life, you can design your perfect burrito with the variety of fresh ingredients available at this Music City favorite.

Baja Burrito is located at 722 Thompson Lane in Nashville.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best burrito in Tennessee:

"This locally-owned independent burrito shop always has chicken, steak, veggie, and rib burritos on the menu, but be sure to ask about the specials. For example, reviewers went wild for the tampico pork burrito, which was a special on the menu for quite some time."

Check out Eat This, Not That!'s report to see where you can find the best burrito in each state.