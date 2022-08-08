This Restaurant Serves The Best Burrito In Missouri

Burritos are a staple cuisine of Mexican origin that can be made in many different ways depending the time of day that you plan to eat them. They are versatile and accommodate even the pickiest of eaters. Basically, it is a genius way to shove a lot of food in your mouth all at once, but in a controlled, perfectly wrapped manner. Burrito's popularly feature a protein, pico de gallo, corn, beans and other fresh ingredients and spices depending on the meal. Those making breakfast burritos will often include eggs, protein, and some vegetables into the mix. Restaurants like Chipotle, Qdoba, and Moe's Southwest Grill, allow customers to choose exactly what they want to put into their burrito, and even offer it in the form of a bowl.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best burrito in all of Missouri can be found at Mariachis II Mexican Restaurant in St. Louis.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best place to order a burrito in the entire state:

"People go wild for the fajita burrito at this St. Louis restaurant. One reviewer ordered the chicken version wrote that the burrito arrived "'sizzling on a bed of tasty fajita veggies, and was amazing. The burrito ingredients were perfectly seasoned and cooked, and well distributed.'" Customers noted that the burrito is massive and suggest cutting it in half right away. This way, you can bring home a second meal to enjoy."