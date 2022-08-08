Washington Restaurant Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.

Drive-thrus have been a staple in America for decades, offering convenience and cheap eats. Experts believe the first drive-thru in the country opened in Springfield, Missouri in 1947: Red's Giant Hamburg. Ever since this trendsetting moment, thousands of restaurants and chains carved out their identity by providing drive-thru services.

That's why LoveFood found the "most surprising drive-thrus and drive-in restaurants in the United States. The restaurants featured on the list bring their own charm and niche to the table (or car), attracting customers locally and nationally.

One Washington state restaurant made it on the list, and that honor goes to Eastside Big Tom!

"Burgers (and pretty much everything else on the menu) come with a side of goop at family-run Eastside Big Tom, which offers dining in and a separate drive-thru stand. It's nothing to do with Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand – goop is actually the signature house-made sauce. Be sure to take a peep at the garden too. There’s always unusual decor on show, from a Scooby-Doo van to model dinosaurs."