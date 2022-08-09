1 North Carolina City Is Among The 25 Cheapest Places To Live In The U.S.

Living in a big city in America often comes at a price. Given the cost of living rising across the country, as well as a record-high increase in inflation, finding a place to settle down and call home could hit your wallet hard.

Kiplinger searched the country to find the cheapest places to live, and one city in North Carolina made the cut. According to the report:

"We compiled our rankings of America's 25 cheapest cities based on the Council for Community and Economic Research's (C2ER) calculations of living expenses in 267 urban areas. We then limited ourselves to metro areas with at least 50,000 inhabitants."

So which North Carolina city is considered one of the cheapest places to live in America?

Winston-Salem

Coming in at No. 19 overall, Winston-Salem is the cheapest metro area in North Carolina and one of the most inexpensive cities to live in the country thanks to its cost of living 14.9% below the U.S. average. This central North Carolina locale has a median household income of $52,607, median home value of $157,700 and unemployment rate of 4.0%.

Here are the Top 10 cheapest U.S. cities to live:

Kalamazoo, Michigan Harlingen, Texas McAllen, Texas Jackson, Mississippi Amarillo, Texas Anniston, Alabama Knoxville, Tennessee Joplin, Missouri Augusta-Aiken, Georgia/South Carolina Kokomo, Indiana

Check out Kiplinger's report to see the cheapest cities to live around the country.