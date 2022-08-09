2-Year-Old Texas Boy Dies After Cement Truck Falls From Overpass Onto Car

By Dani Medina

August 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The driver of a cement truck lost control and fell over an overpass onto a vehicle below, killing a 22-month-old twin boy.

The incident occurred Friday (August 5) on the Houston Parkway, according to NBC News. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the driver "lost control, went over the overpass and landed on top of a vehicle with four occupants." The female driver, 54, a female passenger (believed to be her daughter), 22, and one of the twin boys survived and were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The 22-month-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver had minor injuries but refused care.

A witness at the scene, Raymond Romo, who works near the Beltway 8 and Woodforest intersection, said he saw the moment the truck went over the overpass. The truck apparently swerved to avoid another driver, but then crashed through the concrete barrier. The truck was hanging off the overpass before it fell. Romo says he and a friend "went into action," he told Click 2 Houston. He first tried to grab the 22-year-old woman out of the car, but then noticed the two babies in the back. He was about to grab one of the boys by the car seat, but not the other.

"They saw (the truck) falling and the (driver) ... she just froze and she kind of stopped. When she stopped, that’s why it landed towards the back of the vehicle," Romo said about the way the truck fell on the vehicle.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office is investigating to determine whether the driver will be charged.

