Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray Saves The Day For One Young Fan
By Ginny Reese
August 9, 2022
Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray helped make one young fan's day by replacing something that was stolen from him. 12 News reported that the young fan's signed Murray jersey was taken at the red and white practice, leaving him devastated.
Former Cardinals cheerleader Kristi Brown posted a video of the boy, who was brought to tears after realizing the jersey as gone. Brown wrote on Twitter:
"Alright @AZCardinals #redsea, we need your help. Posting on behalf of my friends son who’s autographed @K1 jersey got taken at the red and white practice. He is heartbroken. If you have any leads please DM @Mgumowski33"
Alright @AZCardinals #redsea, we need your help. Posting on behalf of my friends son who’s autographed @K1 jersey got taken at the red and white practice. He is heartbroken. If you have any leads please DM @Mgumowski33 pic.twitter.com/w20ZxnSNWE— Kristi Brown (@dedic8) August 8, 2022
According to Brown, the boy worked for two years to get all of the signatures.
Kyler Murray responded to the tweet with a photo of another signed Murray jersey, which was full of the team's autographs. He simply wrote, "Jersey on the way bro!"
Jersey on the way bro! pic.twitter.com/XsTqJZ3F7f— Kyler Murray (@K1) August 8, 2022