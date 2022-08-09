Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray Saves The Day For One Young Fan

By Ginny Reese

August 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray helped make one young fan's day by replacing something that was stolen from him. 12 News reported that the young fan's signed Murray jersey was taken at the red and white practice, leaving him devastated.

Former Cardinals cheerleader Kristi Brown posted a video of the boy, who was brought to tears after realizing the jersey as gone. Brown wrote on Twitter:

"Alright @AZCardinals #redsea, we need your help. Posting on behalf of my friends son who’s autographed @K1 jersey got taken at the red and white practice. He is heartbroken. If you have any leads please DM @Mgumowski33"

According to Brown, the boy worked for two years to get all of the signatures.

Kyler Murray responded to the tweet with a photo of another signed Murray jersey, which was full of the team's autographs. He simply wrote, "Jersey on the way bro!"

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.