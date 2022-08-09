Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray Saves The Day For One Young Fan

Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray helped make one young fan's day by replacing something that was stolen from him. 12 News reported that the young fan's signed Murray jersey was taken at the red and white practice, leaving him devastated.

Former Cardinals cheerleader Kristi Brown posted a video of the boy, who was brought to tears after realizing the jersey as gone. Brown wrote on Twitter:

"Alright @AZCardinals #redsea, we need your help. Posting on behalf of my friends son who’s autographed @K1 jersey got taken at the red and white practice. He is heartbroken. If you have any leads please DM @Mgumowski33"