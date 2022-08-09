Bears GM Ryan Poles Addresses Roquan Smith Trade Request

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles said his "intention is to sign Roquan Smith" amid the All-Pro linebacker's public trade request on Tuesday (August 9).

"We have to do what's best for the team...but my intention is to sign Roquan Smith," Poles said via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Smith wrote a detailed message addressing his intention to be traded amid an ongoing contract dispute with the Bears on Tuesday, which was shared by NFL Network senior insider Ian Rapoport.

Smith, who is currently in the final year of his rookie contract and was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list due to injury during training camp, claims he lost trust in the franchise after what he perceived to be the team taking advantage of him during negotiations and feels he's being pressured into a "take it or leave it" deal.