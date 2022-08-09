Bengals' Paul Brown Stadium Is Changing Its Name

By Jason Hall

August 9, 2022

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Las Vegas Raiders v Cincinnati Bengals
Photo: Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals' home stadium will have a new name in 2022.

Paul Brown Stadium, named after the franchise's late inaugural head coach, co-founder and owner, will be renamed to Paycor Stadium after the Cincinnati-based human resources software company reached an agreement on a 16-year naming rights deal with the Bengals, ESPN reports.

"This is a move that I think my father would have agreed to. He was always for what is best for the football team," said Bengals president Mike Brown said in a statement obtained by ESPN on Tuesday (August 9). "This partnership allows the Bengals to continue to compete at the highest level in the NFL and exemplifies our long-term commitment to the community."

The Bengals are coming off one of their best seasons in franchise history, ending their 31-year playoff drought to make their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years, which resulted in a 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

The Bengals had since sold the naming rights for their practice facility -- previously owned by Cincinnati Bell -- to Altafiber, prior to adding Paycor as another major corporate sponsor this week.

The franchise will still receive the same revenue split from its original stadium lease with Hamilton County, which includes an initial $60.5 million and then 70% of the remaining revenue paid to the team, with the county receiving the remaining 30% in adherence with the agreement, according to ESPN.

