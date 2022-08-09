Drake Clowns His Father's Tattoo Of Him: 'Why You Do Me Like This'
By Tony M. Centeno
August 9, 2022
Drake's dad tried to get a huge tattoo of his son's face on his arm in 2017, but it didn't come out the way he wanted. Five years later, Drizzy isn't holding back his thoughts on the new ink.
On Monday, August 8, the Honestly, Nevermind rapper took to Instagram to express his opinion of his father Dennis Graham's tattoo. The tattoo is located on Graham's right shoulder and is quite massive but doesn't necessarily resemble his son. In his caption, Drake said he's still in shock that his dad would even allow the image to be inked on his body.
"@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family 😂😂😂," Drake wrote.
In response, his dad explained that he had 16 different tattoo artist try to fix the damage that had been done but apparently, he was tired of all the pain.
"Hahaha I had 16 people to try and straighten this out, they're hurting me." Graham replied. "I love you and miss you."
According to TMZ, the large tattoo took at least four hours to complete. According to the artist Money Mike, Drake's dad met him at a birthday party and told him that he wanted to get a tattoo that matched his son's ink of Dennis' mug shot. Four days later, Money Mike did the job for free. At the time, Money Mike seemed to be proud of that tat. Now it appears that the tattoo artist isn't a big fan of Drake's thoughts on his work.