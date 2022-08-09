Drake Clowns His Father's Tattoo Of Him: 'Why You Do Me Like This'

"@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family 😂😂😂," Drake wrote.



In response, his dad explained that he had 16 different tattoo artist try to fix the damage that had been done but apparently, he was tired of all the pain.



"Hahaha I had 16 people to try and straighten this out, they're hurting me." Graham replied. "I love you and miss you."



According to TMZ, the large tattoo took at least four hours to complete. According to the artist Money Mike, Drake's dad met him at a birthday party and told him that he wanted to get a tattoo that matched his son's ink of Dennis' mug shot. Four days later, Money Mike did the job for free. At the time, Money Mike seemed to be proud of that tat. Now it appears that the tattoo artist isn't a big fan of Drake's thoughts on his work.

